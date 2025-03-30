https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/almost-all-employees-of-us-congress-funded-institute-of-peace-fired-1121711304.html

Almost All Employees of US Congress-Funded Institute of Peace Fired

The administration of US President Donald Trump has fired almost all employees of the Congress-funded US Institute of Peace (USIP), the Washington Post reported, citing employees of the organization.

The number of people who lost their job ranges from 200 to 300, almost the entire staff of the institute's headquarters, the publication says. According to the employees, some of them were offered severance pay and an extension of health insurance for another month for refusing to file a lawsuit. USIP is an American federal institution whose declared mission is to help resolve and prevent conflicts around the world. The number of layoffs in the United States in February 2025 increased by 245% compared to the same figure in January. In total, since the beginning of 2025, US employers have announced about 221,000 layoffs, a record figure since 2009, when about 428,000 layoffs were announced by the same time. The bulk of the layoffs affected government employees — about 62,000 employees from 17 departments. Significant dismissals also happened in retail and technology sectors. Earlier, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), US entrepreneur Elon Musk, said that the Trump administration was laying off government employees, pursuing the goal of their transition to the private sector of the economy. The New York Times also reported that the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) had instructed federal agencies in the country to fire most of the employees on probation.

