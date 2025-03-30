International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/us-hand-in-wests-proxy-war-in-ukraine-revealed-1121715349.html
US Hand in West’s Proxy War in Ukraine Revealed
US Hand in West’s Proxy War in Ukraine Revealed
Sputnik International
The depth of US involvement in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has been laid bare by a New York Times investigation.
2025-03-30T16:25+0000
2025-03-30T16:25+0000
world
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
valery zaluzhny
ukraine
russia
us
cia
us navy
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg
The report found: 1. Secret US Ops in Germany: 2. Task Force Dragon vetted and oversaw practically every HIMARS strike by Ukraine. 3. Shifting Red Lines
ukraine
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c1d8534234387f71cdf3be59a084b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
west’s proxy war in ukraine, depth of us involvement, proxy war against russia
west’s proxy war in ukraine, depth of us involvement, proxy war against russia

US Hand in West’s Proxy War in Ukraine Revealed

16:25 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibThe American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
The depth of US involvement in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has been laid bare by a New York Times investigation.

The report found:

1. Secret US Ops in Germany:

As part of an operation called Task Force Dragon, the US army garrison at Germany’s Wiesbaden military base fed Ukraine targeting coordinates on Russian units, equipment and infrastructure for strikes.
US and NATO intelligence officers used satellite imagery, radio transmissions and intercepted communications to locate Russian positions.

2. Task Force Dragon vetted and oversaw practically every HIMARS strike by Ukraine.

3. Shifting Red Lines

The Biden administration ordederd a dozen US military advisers to Kiev, later expanding it to about three dozen.
Military advisers were then sent to Ukrainian command posts.
The US Navy was ordered to share targeting information for Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian warships near Crimea in 2022.
The CIA joined the covert operations to help Ukrainian drones strike Russian vessels in the port of Sevastopol.
US and Ukrainian military officers jointly planned ‘Operation Lunar Hail’ to launch attacks across Russian Crimea using Western-supplied drones in January 2024. Bonus: Counteroffensive flop Political rows within Ukraine, rivalries between Zelensky, then-armed forces chief, General Valery Zaluzhny and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky in part fueled the 2023 failed counteroffensive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала