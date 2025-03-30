US Hand in West’s Proxy War in Ukraine Revealed
The depth of US involvement in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has been laid bare by a New York Times investigation.
The report found:
1. Secret US Ops in Germany:
As part of an operation called Task Force Dragon, the US army garrison at Germany’s Wiesbaden military base fed Ukraine targeting coordinates on Russian units, equipment and infrastructure for strikes.
US and NATO intelligence officers used satellite imagery, radio transmissions and intercepted communications to locate Russian positions.
2. Task Force Dragon vetted and oversaw practically every HIMARS strike by Ukraine.
3. Shifting Red Lines
The Biden administration ordederd a dozen US military advisers to Kiev, later expanding it to about three dozen.
Military advisers were then sent to Ukrainian command posts.
The US Navy was ordered to share targeting information for Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian warships near Crimea in 2022.
The CIA joined the covert operations to help Ukrainian drones strike Russian vessels in the port of Sevastopol.
US and Ukrainian military officers jointly planned ‘Operation Lunar Hail’ to launch attacks across Russian Crimea using Western-supplied drones in January 2024. Bonus: Counteroffensive flop Political rows within Ukraine, rivalries between Zelensky, then-armed forces chief, General Valery Zaluzhny and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky in part fueled the 2023 failed counteroffensive.