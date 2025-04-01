https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/ukraines-nato-obsession-led-to-crisis--trump-1121722542.html

Ukraine's NATO Obsession Led to Crisis – Trump

Ukraine's NATO Obsession Led to Crisis – Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the issue of Kiev's membership in NATO had been the cause of the Ukraine conflict, and it was not discussed in the context of the rare earth metals deal.

2025-04-01T02:56+0000

2025-04-01T02:56+0000

2025-04-01T04:56+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

nato

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

nato membership

nato expansion

nato seeks expansion to eastern europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72d52877e4476acbd4d544ac8f61f9.jpg

"I see he [Volodymyr Zelensky] is trying to renegotiate the rare earth [deal],"Trump told reporters at the White House. "Through you [reporters], I heard that they now say 'Well, I'll only do the deal if we get into NATO' or something to that effect. Well, number one, that was never discussed." The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was the cause of the conflict, Trump believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221130/ukraine-will-never-become-nato-member-us-military-analyst-says-1104910731.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia vs nato, ukraine in nato, no nato for ukraine, ukraine's nato membership bid, us hegemony, us dominance, us arrogance, multipolar world order, new world order, us expansionism, nato expansion, nato enlargement, nato membership, ukraine in nato, no nato, nato's proxy war, proxy war, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition