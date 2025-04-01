https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/ukraines-nato-obsession-led-to-crisis--trump-1121722542.html
Ukraine's NATO Obsession Led to Crisis – Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the issue of Kiev's membership in NATO had been the cause of the Ukraine conflict, and it was not discussed in the context of the rare earth metals deal.
"I see he [Volodymyr Zelensky] is trying to renegotiate the rare earth [deal],"Trump told reporters at the White House. "Through you [reporters], I heard that they now say 'Well, I'll only do the deal if we get into NATO' or something to that effect. Well, number one, that was never discussed." The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was the cause of the conflict, Trump believes.
ukraine
02:56 GMT 01.04.2025 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 01.04.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the issue of Kiev's membership in NATO had been the cause of the Ukraine conflict, and it was not discussed in the context of the rare earth metals deal.
"I see he [Volodymyr Zelensky] is trying to renegotiate the rare earth [deal],"Trump told reporters at the White House. "Through you [reporters], I heard that they now say 'Well, I'll only do the deal if we get into NATO' or something to that effect. Well, number one, that was never discussed."
The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was the cause of the conflict, Trump believes.
"That's probably the reason the war started, actually," the US president emphasized.
