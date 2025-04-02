https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/israeli-jets-strike-scientific-research-center-in-damascus--reports-1121734309.html

Israeli Jets Strike Scientific Research Center in Damascus – Reports

Israeli Jets Strike Scientific Research Center in Damascus – Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli attacks also reportedly targeted the outskirts of the city of Hama. Considerable destruction was reported in the Damascus attack. 02.04.2025, Sputnik International

2025-04-02T18:37+0000

2025-04-02T18:37+0000

2025-04-02T18:55+0000

world

damascus

syria

israel

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

chemical weapons convention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0a/1081723714_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_4431dff5a98a96fa4192bdc964d6487a.jpg

The research center targeted in Damascus was reported to have been the Barzah Scientific Research Facility, or Institute 2000. The center, alleged by the US to have been connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program, was targeted in joint US, French and British strikes in 2018.An OPCW inspection of the facility in 2017 prior to the attacks found no evidence of prohibited chemicals, or any violations of Syria’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. A followup inspection in 2018 allegedly detected traces of a schedule 2 chemical, although later testimony by OPCW whistleblowers accused the agency of tampering with Syria-related investigations and inspections to try to justify foreign aggression.Israel has bombed Syria repeatedly in recent months following the surprise December disintegration of the Assad government, wiping out the country's air defenses and setting up a large 'buffer zone' inside Syrian territory beyond the previously occupied Golan Heights. These actions have led to an escalation of tensions between Israel and Turkiye - the new Syrian government's top ally and sponsor.

damascus

syria

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

damascus, syria, israel, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), chemical weapons convention