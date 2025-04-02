North Korea Fires Back at Japan’s US Missile Ambitions After Hegseth Visit
© AP Photo / Stanislav KogikuUS Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, left, gives his opening speech at the beginning of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Sunday, March 30, 2025.
© AP Photo / Stanislav Kogiku
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had visited Japan as part of his debut Asia tour, meeting with his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani. Hegseth had announced an upgrade of the US military command in Japan to a new “war-fighting headquarters.”
The recent agreement by Japan and the United States on co-producing air-to-air missiles is a clear act of military aggression aimed at stoking regional tensions, stated North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.
“Certainly, the center of gravity of the US hegemony-oriented military security strategy is changing and it is a new warning signal for the Asia-Pacific regional society including the countries in Northeast Asia,” an official of DPRK’s defense ministry who did not name specific countries was cited as saying.
It was emphasized that “the US has connived at and encouraged Japan’s moves for a military giant since last century.”
The US-Japan deal that drew North Korea's flak was secured during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent visit, and aims to fast-track co-production of the AIM-120 air-to-air missile system.