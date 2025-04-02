https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/north-korea-fires-back-at-japans-us-missile-ambitions-after-hegseth-visit-1121728529.html

North Korea Fires Back at Japan's US Missile Ambitions After Hegseth Visit

The recent agreement by Japan and the United States on co-producing air-to-air missiles is a clear act of military aggression aimed at stoking regional tensions, stated North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.

The recent agreement by Japan and the United States on co-producing air-to-air missiles is a clear act of military aggression aimed at stoking regional tensions, stated North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. It was emphasized that “the US has connived at and encouraged Japan’s moves for a military giant since last century.” The US-Japan deal that drew North Korea's flak was secured during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent visit, and aims to fast-track co-production of the AIM-120 air-to-air missile system.

