https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/sweeping--relentless-unpacking-trumps-tariffs-1121732482.html
Sweeping & Relentless: Unpacking Trump’s Tariffs
Sweeping & Relentless: Unpacking Trump’s Tariffs
Sputnik International
As Trump’s tariff hammer drops, the impact is being felt across the board.
2025-04-02T15:08+0000
2025-04-02T15:08+0000
2025-04-02T15:08+0000
multimedia
donald trump
washington
mexico
canada
us
tariffs
tariff war
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121732120_0:105:780:544_1920x0_80_0_0_e16f4f3d003851664d4e68ceb220f455.png
On February 18, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum. In addition, Washington has introduced 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada and raised tariffs on imports from China to 20%. In late March, Trump said that the new 25% tariff on cars made outside the United States would go into effect on April 2.Take a look at Sputnik's breakdown to see who’s taking the hardest hits.
1
washington
mexico
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121732120_0:32:780:617_1920x0_80_0_0_d45445975ce93dfafb67988f733e78ad.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump’s tariff hammer, unpacking trump’s tariffs, tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum
trump’s tariff hammer, unpacking trump’s tariffs, tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum
Sweeping & Relentless: Unpacking Trump’s Tariffs
As Trump’s tariff hammer drops, the impact is being felt across the board.
On February 18, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum. In addition, Washington has introduced 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada and raised tariffs on imports from China to 20%.
In late March, Trump said that the new 25% tariff on cars made outside the United States would go into effect on April 2.
Take a look at Sputnik's breakdown to see who’s taking the hardest hits.