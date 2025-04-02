https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/sweeping--relentless-unpacking-trumps-tariffs-1121732482.html

Sweeping & Relentless: Unpacking Trump’s Tariffs

As Trump’s tariff hammer drops, the impact is being felt across the board.

On February 18, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum. In addition, Washington has introduced 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada and raised tariffs on imports from China to 20%. In late March, Trump said that the new 25% tariff on cars made outside the United States would go into effect on April 2.Take a look at Sputnik's breakdown to see who’s taking the hardest hits.

