China Slams US Tariffs as Trade Protectionism

By imposing 25% tariffs on auto imports, the U.S. has once again resorted to trade protectionism under the pretext of safeguarding national security, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong stated at a briefing on Thursday.

2025-04-03T08:28+0000

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an order introducing 25% tariffs on imports of passenger cars, light trucks, and auto parts, effective April 3. He justified the measure as necessary to protect "national security."He emphasized that the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution mechanism has long recognized that US tariff measures introduced under Section 232 violate multilateral trade rules.Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated in an interview with Sputnik that the US tariff hikes on Chinese goods are baseless, harm global markets, and damage Washington’s own reputation. According to him, the introduction of tariffs will not help the US resolve its existing problems but will "cause severe damage not only to the global market and trade order but also to the United States' own reputation."He also stressed that if the US does not halt its economic pressure on China, Beijing will respond in the most resolute manner.

