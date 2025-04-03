International
Key Points From Lavrov's Statements on Results of 'Sahel Trio' Meeting
Key Points From Lavrov's Statements on Results of 'Sahel Trio' Meeting
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference today after meeting his counterparts from the Alliance of Sahel States.
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference today after meeting his counterparts from the Alliance of Sahel States.
Four-way meetings of the foreign ministers of Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States (Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali) are going to be held on an annual basis
Russia would be willing to facilitate the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States’ joint armed forces
A considerable number of Russian advisers operate in the Alliance of Sahel States’ territory
Russia regards the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States as a drive to establish new security architecture in the region
Moscow is ready to provide comprehensive defense, security and economic assistance to the Alliance of Sahel States
Ukraine supports terrorists in Sahel, and the West condones it
