Key Points From Lavrov's Statements on Results of 'Sahel Trio' Meeting

Four-way meetings of the foreign ministers of Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States (Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali) are going to be held on an annual basis

Russia would be willing to facilitate the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States' joint armed forces

A considerable number of Russian advisers operate in the Alliance of Sahel States' territory

Russia regards the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States as a drive to establish new security architecture in the region

Moscow is ready to provide comprehensive defense, security and economic assistance to the Alliance of Sahel States