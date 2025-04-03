Macron Urges French Companies to Suspend Investment in US After Trump's Tariffs

© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022 © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin

“We are not naive, so we are going to protect ourselves,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that “it is important that the investments to come, or announced in recent weeks, are, a time, suspended, until we have clarified things with the United States.”