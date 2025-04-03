International
Macron Urges French Companies to Suspend Investment in US After Trump's Tariffs
“We are not naive, so we are going to protect ourselves,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that “it is important that the investments to come, or announced in recent weeks, are, a time, suspended, until we have clarified things with the United States.”
16:50 GMT 03.04.2025
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022
“We are not naive, so we are going to protect ourselves,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that “it is important that the investments to come, or announced in recent weeks, are, a time, suspended, until we have clarified things with the United States.”
“What would be the message of having big European players starting to invest billions of euros in the US economy as they are beating us,” Macron asked.
