EU Automakers Between Rock and Hard Place Amid Trump's Tariffs

German automakers will be HIT ESPECIALLY HARD given “the drop of vehicles exported from Germany to China” and “the drop on the vehicles sold inside Germany” combined with new obstacles on the US market.

German automakers will be HIT ESPECIALLY HARD given “the drop of vehicles exported from Germany to China” and “the drop on the vehicles sold inside Germany” combined with new obstacles on the US market, Dr. Dirk Spaniel, a former member of Germany's Bundestag and spokesman for transport policy for the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik. Stocks prices for EU carmakers have "dropped by 10 to 15 percent for premium carmakers, Mercedes or Porsche. This is, of course, influenced by the American tariffs," the expert added.

