EU Rearmament Should Not Become Secret Ukraine Support Project - Hungary's Top Diplomat
"We do not accept the position that the defense of Europe will mean the defense of Ukraine… The strategy of strengthening European defense should not mean a covert increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and its financial support," Peter Szijjarto said.
The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry also called the claims that Ukraine is allegedly "defending Europe" a lie, because "no one has attacked any EU country or NATO country."
15:45 GMT 04.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ivan SekretarevHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
