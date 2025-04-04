International
Next Putin-Trump Call May Take Place Before or After Upcoming Weekend - Reports
Next Putin-Trump Call May Take Place Before or After Upcoming Weekend - Reports
The next phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may occur either before or after the upcoming weekend, according to the media.
The last conversation between the two leaders took place on March 18, during which they agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in energy.
The next phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may occur either before or after the upcoming weekend, according to the media.
The last conversation between the two leaders took place on March 18, during which they agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in energy.
