Next Putin-Trump Call May Take Place Before or After Upcoming Weekend - Reports

The next phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may occur either before or after the upcoming weekend, according to the media.

2025-04-04T09:16+0000

2025-04-04T09:16+0000

2025-04-04T09:29+0000

The last conversation between the two leaders took place on March 18, during which they agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in energy.

