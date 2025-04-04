https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/rare-earth-metals-who-will-dominate-the-market-1121740153.html

Rare Earth Metals: Who Will Dominate the Market?

Sputnik International

Russia, the US, Canada, Australia and China may become the main players in the rare earth metals market over the next 10-15 years, Boris Krasnozhenov, head of the Securities Market Analytics Department at Alfa Bank, told Sputnik.

Extracting these metals stipulates hefty financial investments and appropriate technologies, something that Russia possesses, Krasnozhenov pointed out.“Russia will be able to fully provide itself with these metals by annually producing 7,500 tons,” the expert underlined.“The US constantly has conflicts with China, which dominates the global market for rare earth metals and from time to time changes the terms of export, reducing or increasing export quotas. This is why the US may be interested in developing joint projects with Russia," Krasnozhenov concluded.

