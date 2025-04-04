https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russian-troops-liberate-the-settlements-of-rozovka-and-uspenovka-in-donetsk-1121740393.html

Russian Troops Liberate the Settlements of Rozovka and Uspenovka in Donetsk

Russian Troops Liberate the Settlements of Rozovka and Uspenovka in Donetsk

Sputnik International

Overall, Russian forces have liberated 8 settlements over the past seven days, the Ministry of Defense stressed.

2025-04-04T10:24+0000

2025-04-04T10:24+0000

2025-04-04T10:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian army

russian armed forces

russian arms

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg

Key statements from the Russian Defense Ministry's weekly briefing on the special military operation's progress:▪️Ukraine lost up to 3150 soldiers and seven tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 1910 troops and four tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Sever. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 1975 militants and four tanks in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.▪️Ukraine lost up to 1505 servicemen in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 435 troops, a tank and ten warehouses in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone. ▪️Ukraine has lost up to 9,920 personnel over the past week. ▪️Russian air defenses shot down 895 Ukrainian drones.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, hostilities ukraine, ukraine death toll