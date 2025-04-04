https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russian-troops-liberate-the-settlements-of-rozovka-and-uspenovka-in-donetsk-1121740393.html
Russian Troops Liberate the Settlements of Rozovka and Uspenovka in Donetsk
Overall, Russian forces have liberated 8 settlements over the past seven days, the Ministry of Defense stressed.
Key statements from the Russian Defense Ministry's weekly briefing on the special military operation's progress:
▪️Ukraine lost up to 3150 soldiers and seven tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1910 troops and four tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Sever.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1975 militants and four tanks in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1505 servicemen in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 435 troops, a tank and ten warehouses in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine has lost up to 9,920 personnel over the past week.
▪️Russian air defenses shot down 895 Ukrainian drones.