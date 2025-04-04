International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Liberate the Settlements of Rozovka and Uspenovka in Donetsk
Overall, Russian forces have liberated 8 settlements over the past seven days, the Ministry of Defense stressed.
Key statements from the Russian Defense Ministry's weekly briefing on the special military operation's progress:▪️Ukraine lost up to 3150 soldiers and seven tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 1910 troops and four tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Sever. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 1975 militants and four tanks in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.▪️Ukraine lost up to 1505 servicemen in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone. ▪️Ukraine lost up to 435 troops, a tank and ten warehouses in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone. ▪️Ukraine has lost up to 9,920 personnel over the past week. ▪️Russian air defenses shot down 895 Ukrainian drones.
Key statements from the Russian Defense Ministry's weekly briefing on the special military operation's progress:
▪️Ukraine lost up to 3150 soldiers and seven tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1910 troops and four tanks in the areas of responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Sever.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1975 militants and four tanks in the Russian Yug Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 1505 servicemen in the Russian Zapad Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine lost up to 435 troops, a tank and ten warehouses in the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup's combat zone.
▪️Ukraine has lost up to 9,920 personnel over the past week.
▪️Russian air defenses shot down 895 Ukrainian drones.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала