USS Harry S. Truman Aicraft Carrier Reportedly Attacked by Houthi
USS Harry S. Truman Aicraft Carrier Reportedly Attacked by Houthi
Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis) reports an attack on the US aircraft carrier "Truman" in the Red Sea, with several hours of combat between the two forces.
In the last 24 hours, Yemen's forces also intercepted two airstrikes that the US was preparing to launch on it, according to the movement.
Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis) reports an attack on the US aircraft carrier "Truman" in the Red Sea, with several hours of combat between the two forces.
"Our forces struck American warships in the Red Sea with cruise missiles," the movement claimed.
In the last 24 hours, Yemen's forces also intercepted two airstrikes that the US was preparing to launch on it, according to the movement.
