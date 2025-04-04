https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/uss-harry-s-truman-aicraft-carrier-reportedly-attacked-by-houthi-1121741659.html

USS Harry S. Truman Aicraft Carrier Reportedly Attacked by Houthi

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis) reports an attack on the US aircraft carrier "Truman" in the Red Sea, with several hours of combat between the two forces.

In the last 24 hours, Yemen's forces also intercepted two airstrikes that the US was preparing to launch on it, according to the movement.

