https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/germany-will-hold-800k-troop-drills-to-prepare-for-russian-attack-1121746176.html

Germany Will Hold 800K Troop Drills to 'Prepare for Russian Attack'

Germany Will Hold 800K Troop Drills to 'Prepare for Russian Attack'

Sputnik International

NATO troops will gather in Hamburg in September to practice troop deployments to the Baltic states and Poland, local media reports.

2025-04-05T23:54+0000

2025-04-05T23:54+0000

2025-04-06T03:55+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

military drills

nato forces

russia

boris pistorius

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120704957_0:168:3072:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_7f7b973bf773dfe46e1e4d4e02149bb1.jpg

Germany's army, the Bundeswehr, will hold massive military exercises in September involving NATO soldiers to practice a scenario of an allegedly possible "Russian attack," with up to 800,000 servicemen to take part in them, the Bild newspaper reported.The drills will be held in Hamburg for three days and will be dubbed Red Storm Bravo, the scenario is a Russian attack on the West, the publication says.According to the publication, the exercises will be aimed at practicing the operational transfer of NATO troops to the Baltic countries and Poland, in which Hamburg, which has a "strategically important port," will play a key role.German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously stated that Germany should prepare for a possible war with Russia by 2029.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously explained in detail in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow was not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in this. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidated their people with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."Recently, the West has increasingly voiced ideas about a direct armed conflict between the alliance and Russia. The Kremlin, however, noted that Russia did not pose a threat, did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests. In addition, in recent years, Russia has noted NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calls this "containment of Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of the Alliance's forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow remained open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal basis, while the West must abandon its course toward militarizing the continent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/russian-missiles-off-alaska-how-moscow-can-respond-to-us-short-sighted-euromissile-plans-1119434040.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato drills against russia, is nato russia ready for war with russia, nato warmongering, germany militarization, german army now