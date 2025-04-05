https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/mark-rutte-says-russia-outperforms-nato-4-fold-in-ammo-production-1121742850.html

Mark Rutte Says Russia Outperforms NATO 4-fold in Ammo Production

NATO Secretary General exposed NATO's inability to reach the same level of ammunition production of Russia in a recent interview to CBS.

Mark Rutte thus justified the need of bigger military budgets by NATO members, saying it was the main topic of discussions between him and Oresident Trump.Russia has continuously warned Europe and the United States that their military support for Ukraine is an impediment to the peace process and a step toward NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia estimated in January that the EU had spent $47 billion on military aid for Ukraine since 2022.

