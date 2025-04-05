https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/ovechkin-greets-russia-expresses-gratitude-amid-gretzky-record-repeating-1121743302.html

Ovechkin’s Historic Moment: Breaking Gretzky’s Record and Sending Russia a Special Message

Washington Capitals' Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin, who repeated Canadian Wayne Gretzky's record of goals, has sent greetings to Russia and thanked his compatriots for their support.

Washington Capitals' Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin has caught up with Canadian Wayne Gretzky on the list of the best snipers in the regular championships of the National Hockey League (NHL) in history.Ovechkin scored two goals in the championship match against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 39-year-old Russian, who ranks second in the list of the best snipers in the NHL history, brought his total number of goals in the championships to 894.Ovechkin repeated Gretzky's record of 894 goals. Gretzky had scored his goals in 1,487 matches, and the Russian needed 1,486 matches to reach that mark.

