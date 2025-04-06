https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/german-mainstream-politicians-too-self-serving-to-deal-with-migrant-crisis-1121750738.html

German Mainstream Politicians Too Self-Serving to Deal With Migrant Crisis

Mainstream political parties in Germany are unwilling to adopt a tougher stance on migrants, despite all the problems allegedly caused by them, out of fear of giving a PR victory to the AfD party, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.

“The AfD will be able to say: ‘Look, they are doing what we proposed 10 years ago, and we were called 'Nazis' for it’,” he elaborates. “Systemic political parties can in no way allow such a moral victory for their political adversary.”There is an entire host of factors that led to the current migrant crisis in Germany, Dr. Spitzen explains:EU leadership criticism of the countries that refuse to accept migrants “with an alien ethno-cultural background” does not help either.“There are even attempts to exert pressure in the form of sanctions and refusal of EU subsidies,” Dr. Spitzen remarks.

