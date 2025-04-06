https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/german-mainstream-politicians-too-self-serving-to-deal-with-migrant-crisis-1121750738.html
German Mainstream Politicians Too Self-Serving to Deal With Migrant Crisis
Mainstream political parties in Germany are unwilling to adopt a tougher stance on migrants, despite all the problems allegedly caused by them, out of fear of giving a PR victory to the AfD party, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen tells Sputnik.
"The AfD will be able to say: 'Look, they are doing what we proposed 10 years ago, and we were called 'Nazis' for it'," he elaborates. "Systemic political parties can in no way allow such a moral victory for their political adversary."There is an entire host of factors that led to the current migrant crisis in Germany, Dr. Spitzen explains:EU leadership criticism of the countries that refuse to accept migrants "with an alien ethno-cultural background" does not help either."There are even attempts to exert pressure in the form of sanctions and refusal of EU subsidies," Dr. Spitzen remarks.
There is an entire host of factors that led to the current migrant crisis in Germany, Dr. Spitzen explains:
The Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party, who have been in power since 2021, maintain a liberal attitude towards migration
Reversing their stance on the migrant issue might cause these parties to alienate themselves from their core voters
The aging of its population makes Germany reluctant to give up migrants, due to economic concerns
The WWII guilt complex drives Germans to act like “world leaders in matters of humanism,” which includes offering asylum to the displaced.
EU leadership criticism of the countries that refuse to accept migrants “with an alien ethno-cultural background” does not help either.
“There are even attempts to exert pressure in the form of sanctions and refusal of EU subsidies,” Dr. Spitzen remarks.