'Morag Axis': What is Known About Israel's Latest Target in Gaza War?
Sputnik International
The Israeli military announced that it is conducting operations in the vicinity of the so-called “Morag axis” in the Gaza Strip after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intent to capture this area.
2025-04-06T18:59+0000
So what is this axis exactly?
‘Morag axis’ is a strip of agricultural land that lies between the Rafah and the border with Egypt to the south and Khan Younis to the north.
The name “Morag” appears to be a reference to an illegal Israeli settlement that was established in May 1972 and was dismantled by the Israeli government in August 2005.
Controlling this “axis” may allow the IDF to bisect the Gaza Strip
Several media outlets already speculate that this move is part of the Israeli plan to enact Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly evict Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.