https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/morag-axis-what-is-known-about-israels-latest-target-in-gaza-war-1121751364.html

'Morag Axis': What is Known About Israel's Latest Target in Gaza War?

'Morag Axis': What is Known About Israel's Latest Target in Gaza War?

Sputnik International

The Israeli military announced that it is conducting operations in the vicinity of the so-called “Morag axis” in the Gaza Strip after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intent to capture this area.

2025-04-06T18:59+0000

2025-04-06T18:59+0000

2025-04-06T18:59+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1c/1121290350_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_845474cc2e2d4bfa361e80dd09841d5b.jpg

So what is this axis exactly?

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war, morag corridor, morag axis