War is a Racket: How Pro-Ukrainian “Volunteers” Thrive on Conflict?
War is a Racket: How Pro-Ukrainian “Volunteers” Thrive on Conflict?
The "volunteer" organization NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade, seeking to cash in on the Ukraine conflict, has come up with "creative" ways to profit off Europeans:
▪️A trip to Ukraine with a NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade convoy for 10,000 euros ▪️A message on a Ukrainian military vehicle for 1,500 euros and a flag of choice plus any JPG image for 2,500 euros ▪️A NAFO-created patch for donations starting at 100 euros, or a patch from a real Ukrainian military unit for 750 euros NAFO collaborates with Berlin-based artist Frank Peter Wild, who supports LGBT members of the Ukrainian armed forces and designs commemorative patches to support various mercenaries involved in the conflict. While this NAFO brigade may seem to some like a bunch of internet warriors hyping about the conflict, it is managed by individuals with military and political backgrounds — most notably, US Air Force veteran Jake Broe, a former Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer.
12:38 GMT 06.04.2025
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA woman walks past the tombs of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the US proxy war against Russia, at Lisove cemetery in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Sergey Lebedev
The “volunteer” organization NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade, seeking to cash in on the Ukraine conflict, has come up with "creative" ways to profit off Europeans:
▪️A trip to Ukraine with a NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade convoy for 10,000 euros
▪️A message on a Ukrainian military vehicle for 1,500 euros and a flag of choice plus any JPG image for 2,500 euros
▪️A NAFO-created patch for donations starting at 100 euros, or a patch from a real Ukrainian military unit for 750 euros
NAFO collaborates with Berlin-based artist Frank Peter Wild, who supports LGBT members of the Ukrainian armed forces and designs commemorative patches to support various mercenaries involved in the conflict.
While this NAFO brigade may seem to some like a bunch of internet warriors hyping about the conflict, it is managed by individuals with military and political backgrounds — most notably, US Air Force veteran Jake Broe, a former Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer.
