International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/asia-pacific-markets-fall-after-open-on-fears-of-trumps-tariffs-1121751597.html
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Open on Fears of Trump's Tariffs
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Open on Fears of Trump's Tariffs
Sputnik International
Asian stock markets slump after opening on Monday, as tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump are taking toll.
2025-04-07T02:15+0000
2025-04-07T04:12+0000
economy
donald trump
trump tariffs
us import tariffs
japan
stock market
hong kong stock exchange
nikkei
nikkei 225
hang seng index
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/23/1021872305_0:118:3000:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0bf55b401404f781340f3b9a7308c9.jpg
As of 02:11 GMT, the Nikkei 225 index is trading down 6.04% at 31,740, recovering from an earlier drop to an 18-month low of 30,629.50. Due to sharp price fluctuations, the Osaka Stock Exchange temporarily imposed restrictions on trading futures on government securities. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is trading down 9.38% at 20,740, while Shanghai's SSE Composite Index fell by 6.04% to 3,140.11. Analysts attribute the fall in the indices to the introduction of tariffs by the United States and retaliatory tariffs from China. Trump also signed an order imposing 25% tariffs on imports of passenger cars, light trucks and auto parts from April 3, saying the measure was necessary to protect "national security."
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/23/1021872305_218:0:2783:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_c58377cd3a8b8454afce2237ac045473.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
stock market crash, asian markets fall, trump tariffs on asia, trump's tariffs on china. will market fall after trump's tariffs
stock market crash, asian markets fall, trump tariffs on asia, trump's tariffs on china. will market fall after trump's tariffs

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Open on Fears of Trump's Tariffs

02:15 GMT 07.04.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 07.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiA man looks at an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo
A man looks at an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
Subscribe
Asian stock markets slump after opening on Monday, as tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump are taking toll.
As of 02:11 GMT, the Nikkei 225 index is trading down 6.04% at 31,740, recovering from an earlier drop to an 18-month low of 30,629.50.
Due to sharp price fluctuations, the Osaka Stock Exchange temporarily imposed restrictions on trading futures on government securities.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is trading down 9.38% at 20,740, while Shanghai's SSE Composite Index fell by 6.04% to 3,140.11.
Analysts attribute the fall in the indices to the introduction of tariffs by the United States and retaliatory tariffs from China. Trump also signed an order imposing 25% tariffs on imports of passenger cars, light trucks and auto parts from April 3, saying the measure was necessary to protect "national security."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала