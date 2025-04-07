International
Big Tech, Big Banks, Big Pharma: Biggest Losers of Trump’s Tariff Wars
Big Tech, Big Banks, Big Pharma: Biggest Losers of Trump’s Tariff Wars
The administration’s new cross-the-board duties have triggered a worldwide selloff, with stock prices suffering another big drop after markets opened Monday as the new reality set in.
Big Tech, Big Banks, Big Pharma: Biggest Losers of Trump’s Tariff Wars

20:41 GMT 07.04.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 08.04.2025)
The administration’s new cross-the-board duties have triggered a worldwide selloff, with stock prices suffering another big drop after markets opened Monday as the new reality set in.
Here are the major multinationals hit hardest over the past week.
Big Tech:
• Apple: 16.8% sliced from its market cap (at $300B+ in losses, the absolute biggest loser in dollar terms, with market cap shrinking to $2.7 trln).
• Alibaba: shaved a whopping 19.6% from its valuation, the worst performer in percentage terms (new market cap: $239B).
• TSMC: 12.3% drop, $663B market cap.
• Salesforce: 11% drop, $236B.
• Nvidia: 10.1%, $2.4 trln.
Big Banks:
• HSBC: 15.98% in valuation lost, $173.3B new cap.
• Goldman Sachs: 14.3% drop, $151B cap.
• Bank of America: 13.9%, $272.2B.
• Morgan Stanley: 13.2%, $164.1B.
• JPMorgan Chase: 13%, $602B new valuation.
Big Pharma:
• Thermo Fisher: down 12.5%, $165.6B cap.
• Eli Lilly & Co: 12.1% drop, $652B new cap.
• AstraZeneca: Down 11.1%, $216.6B.
• AbbVie: 9.76% in value wiped out, market cap of $329.4B.
• Novartis: 9.5% drop to $203.9B.
Energy:
• Shell: 15.4% drop, $193.8B cap.
• Chevron: 15.1%, $248.8B.
• Exxon Mobil: 12.5% in value gone, $445B cap.
Defense:
• GE: 15.7%, $179.1B valuation.
• RTX: 12.7% gone, $157.6B cap.
Other Big Losers:
• Disney: 15.3% drop, $150.7B.
• Tesla: 10.7%, $751B cap.
• Toyota: 9.7% lost, $202.8B.
