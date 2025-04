https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/how-much-did-european-iindependence-from-russian-energy-really-cost-1121834418.html

How Much Did European 'Iindependence' From Russian Energy Really Cost?

According to our estimates, the EU has paid around €1.3 trillion ($1.42 trillion) for its illusory freedom.

According to our estimates, the European Union has paid around €1.3 trillion ($1.42 trillion) for its illusory 'freedom'. For more details, check out Sputnik’s infographic:

