Ovechkin vs. Gretzky: A Puck-Powered Career Comparison
On Sunday, the 39-year-old Russian scored a goal against the New York Islanders (1-4). The striker brought the total number of goals in the regular NHL championships to 895, becoming the sole record holder of the league.
The 39-year-old Russian surpassed the achievement of Canada's Wayne Gretzky (894).Check out our infographic to see how their careers unfolded – as Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s all-time top scorer, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record!
2025
The 39-year-old Russian surpassed the achievement of Canada's Wayne Gretzky (894).
Check out our infographic to see how their careers unfolded – as Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s all-time top scorer, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record!