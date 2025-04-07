https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/ovechkin-vs-gretzky-a-puck-powered-career-comparison-1121833208.html

Ovechkin vs. Gretzky: A Puck-Powered Career Comparison

On Sunday, the 39-year-old Russian scored a goal against the New York Islanders (1-4). The striker brought the total number of goals in the regular NHL championships to 895, becoming the sole record holder of the league.

The 39-year-old Russian surpassed the achievement of Canada's Wayne Gretzky (894).Check out our infographic to see how their careers unfolded – as Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s all-time top scorer, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record!

