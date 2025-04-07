International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/western-military-and-aerospace-systems-with-a-russian-twist-1121834632.html
Western Military and Aerospace Systems With a Russian Twist
Western Military and Aerospace Systems With a Russian Twist
Sputnik International
UK media were enraged to learn of plans to replace the RAF Red Arrows’ British-built Hawk T1 jets with the M-346, an advanced trainer developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Italy’s Aermacchi in the 90s out of the Yak-130.
2025-04-07T17:39+0000
2025-04-07T17:39+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
united kingdom (uk)
italy
nato
mil
lockheed martin
mistral
ka-52
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121835175_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a57640563f2a11e975addb78affd554b.jpg
Ex-RAF instructor Tim Davies told The Sun replacing the Hawk with a plane based on a Russian design would border on ‘treason.’He would likely be horrified to learn that a whole array of Western weapons and aerospace products were created jointly with Russia, or on the basis of Soviet and Russian designs:MistralA Russian-French collaboration taking a French amphibious assault ship and adapting it to integrate Russian weaponry, communications, and command and control systems, and to carry Ka-52 assault helicopters. The deal was scrapped by Paris in 2015, but the two Mistrals originally meant for Russia were sold to Egypt, complete with complements of Ka-52s.Mil Mi-17Sturdy and reliable utility helicopters that NATO fell in love in with after its invasion of Afghanistan. NATO forces and allies adapted the choppers to include Western avionics, GPS, radar, thermal imaging, targeting pods and secure communications, armor kits, and even weapons like M134 miniguns and FN Herstal 7.62mm door guns.RD-180 Rocket EnginesDerived from the Soviet Energia heavy lift launch vehicle, these efficient, ultra-reliable Russian engines were created in the 2000s for use by the US Atlas III and V launch vehicles. Fast forward to 2025, and while new purchases of RD-180s has been stopped, the US still has a stock of them for the launch of critical national security-related equipment into orbit.F-35B JetsThe STOVL variant of the US military’s troubled F-35 was developed from the Yak-141, a Soviet carrier-based fighter design with thrust-vectoring engine, vertical lift fan and vectorable exhaust nozzle tech. Lockheed Martin bought Yak-141 blueprints in the 1990s, adopting them for use in the new plane.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/russias-yakovlev-design-bureau-ready-to-resume-development-of-vertical-take-off-jets-1119536016.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121835175_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da37b0ba5476cc80fb3a3816c6692911.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what weapons and space systems did russia and western countries make together, did russia and nato ever create weapons together
what weapons and space systems did russia and western countries make together, did russia and nato ever create weapons together

Western Military and Aerospace Systems With a Russian Twist

17:39 GMT 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyThe Aermacchi M-346 is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023.
The Aermacchi M-346 is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
UK media were enraged to learn of plans to replace the RAF Red Arrows’ British-built Hawk T1 jets with the M-346, an advanced trainer developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Italy’s Aermacchi in the 90s out of the Yak-130.
Ex-RAF instructor Tim Davies told The Sun replacing the Hawk with a plane based on a Russian design would border on ‘treason.’
He would likely be horrified to learn that a whole array of Western weapons and aerospace products were created jointly with Russia, or on the basis of Soviet and Russian designs:

Mistral

A Russian-French collaboration taking a French amphibious assault ship and adapting it to integrate Russian weaponry, communications, and command and control systems, and to carry Ka-52 assault helicopters. The deal was scrapped by Paris in 2015, but the two Mistrals originally meant for Russia were sold to Egypt, complete with complements of Ka-52s.
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankAssault landing craft mock-up at the ceremony of opening the ARMY-2015 international forum in the military park Patriot, in the town of Kubinka, Moscow Region, June 16, 2015
Assault landing craft mock-up at the ceremony of opening the ARMY-2015 international forum in the military park Patriot, in the town of Kubinka, Moscow Region, June 16, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
Assault landing craft mock-up at the ceremony of opening the ARMY-2015 international forum in the military park Patriot, in the town of Kubinka, Moscow Region, June 16, 2015
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

Mil Mi-17

Sturdy and reliable utility helicopters that NATO fell in love in with after its invasion of Afghanistan. NATO forces and allies adapted the choppers to include Western avionics, GPS, radar, thermal imaging, targeting pods and secure communications, armor kits, and even weapons like M134 miniguns and FN Herstal 7.62mm door guns.
© Photo : US Army / Staff Sgt. Todd PouliotAn Afghan Mi-17 helicopter takes off for an air-assault training flight from Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan
An Afghan Mi-17 helicopter takes off for an air-assault training flight from Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
An Afghan Mi-17 helicopter takes off for an air-assault training flight from Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan
© Photo : US Army / Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot

RD-180 Rocket Engines

Derived from the Soviet Energia heavy lift launch vehicle, these efficient, ultra-reliable Russian engines were created in the 2000s for use by the US Atlas III and V launch vehicles. Fast forward to 2025, and while new purchases of RD-180s has been stopped, the US still has a stock of them for the launch of critical national security-related equipment into orbit.
© Photo : Wikipedia/NASARD-180
RD-180 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
RD-180
© Photo : Wikipedia/NASA

F-35B Jets

The STOVL variant of the US military’s troubled F-35 was developed from the Yak-141, a Soviet carrier-based fighter design with thrust-vectoring engine, vertical lift fan and vectorable exhaust nozzle tech. Lockheed Martin bought Yak-141 blueprints in the 1990s, adopting them for use in the new plane.
Artist's illustration of characteristics of the Yakovlev Yak-141M VTOL-capable fighter jet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2024
Military
Russia’s Yakovlev Design Bureau Ready to Resume Development of Vertical Take-Off Jets
27 July 2024, 18:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала