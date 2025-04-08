https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/eu-commission-eyeing-25-tariffs-on-us-goods---reports-1121836669.html
EU Commission Eyeing 25% Tariffs on US Goods - Reports
EU Commission Eyeing 25% Tariffs on US Goods - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission is proposing to impose reciprocal tariffs of up to 25% on a number of goods from the United States, in particular on clothing, yachts, fruit juices, nuts and diamonds, the RMF FM radio reported.
Bourbon was excluded from the preliminary list after protests from France and Italy, which feared that the United States would impose 200% duties on wine, prosecco and champagne, the report said on Monday. EU countries are expected to vote on this proposal on Wednesday, the report added.
However, the commission is still counting on negotiations with Washington, and it has proposed reciprocal zero tariffs on industrial products, including cars, the report read.
At the same time, French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad said that Paris is in favor of a tough response to the US tariffs and will support the European Commission's decision to impose 25% tariffs on some US imports.
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries. For the UK the baseline rate of 10% was set. However for each country the tariff will be calibrated and will be half of what they charge companies importing US goods. Trump said this will be a "declaration of economic independence" for the United States. The EU is subject to 20% tariffs.