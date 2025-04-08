International
US Freezes New Contracts and Hiring for Cyber Command - Reports
US Freezes New Contracts and Hiring for Cyber Command - Reports
The US Cyber ​​Command has been ordered to limit deals with private contractors and freeze recruitment, the ipaper portal reported, citing sources.
The move is part of the DOGE cuts in federal spending, the paper reported, citing sources.The funding cut will have a "chilling effect on all Russia-related work" and will affect joint operations with the United Kingdom, the report said on Monday.According to a source in the US Cyber ​​Command, the loss of some funds has already damaged the agency's potential and affected work with international partners, the report added.In March, The Record newspaper reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the US Cyber Command to abandon all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions. However, Bloomberg reported later that Hegseth did not give such an order.
US Freezes New Contracts and Hiring for Cyber Command - Reports

The US Cyber ​​Command has been ordered to limit deals with private contractors and freeze recruitment, the ipaper portal reported, citing sources.
The move is part of the DOGE cuts in federal spending, the paper reported, citing sources.
The funding cut will have a "chilling effect on all Russia-related work" and will affect joint operations with the United Kingdom, the report said on Monday.
According to a source in the US Cyber ​​Command, the loss of some funds has already damaged the agency's potential and affected work with international partners, the report added.
In March, The Record newspaper reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the US Cyber Command to abandon all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions. However, Bloomberg reported later that Hegseth did not give such an order.
