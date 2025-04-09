International
After the 2008 financial crisis, US money managers took control of big banks and industries across Europe.Ex-Russian ambassador to the UK and Rossiya Segodnya deputy chief Alexander Yakovenko reveals how.
What Are Mega-Funds?US asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity, State Street, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase control a combined $36.4T+ in wealth.That's MASSIVE power to consolidate control in systemically important industries worldwide — including Europe.Mega-funds enjoy strong patronage from the US government, which uses the Fed, courts, sanctions and scandals to deal blows to foreign competitors before US capital swoops in to buy them out.US mega-funds seized control of KEY European companies after 2008, giving Washington powerful levers to exact pressure — economically, politically &amp; even militarily.Mega-fund influence has effectively turned the EU into a gigantic buffer absorbing US financial and economic risks.Through them, the US can EXPORT its INFLATION, jettison toxic assets, WEAKEN competitors, and IMPOSE unfavorable trade deals.Who Feeds Mega-Funds?Mega-funds draw their power from the US $52T private savings market, which thrives thanks to the Fed’s rate policies and "quantitative easing," keeping deposit and bond interest at zero or even negative thanks to inflation.Series of Hostile TakeoversFrom 2008-2018, US funds took managerial and shareholder control of most of Europe’s top 20 banks, and over $16.7T in assets.This cost just $300B, thanks to the PIIGS crisis and the LIBOR/Forex scandals, in which US actors often played a clandestine role.Europe’s crisis, made possible with US mega-fund help, allowed the US to reestablish the dollar’s shaky position, and flipped control over international currency markets: from 45% European bank-owned in 2007, to 72% US bank-owned in 2017.Cultivating ElitesThe US economic takeover of Europe wouldn’t be possible without the nurturing of leaders unconditionally ready to accept American “leadership.”Germany is a case in point, with 24 of 30 of its top firms under US management by 2017, and bank capitalization down 70%+.Ukraine Crisis Seals Europe’s FateThe US economic war against the EU that began in 2008 ESCALATED dramatically in 2022.The cutoff of Russian energy ramped up Europe’s deindustrialization and loss of competitiveness, while aiding America’s reindustrialization.Alexander Yakovenko is Deputy Head of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, officer of the Russian Security Council Expert Advisory Board Presidium, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. This article is a translated, shortened and adapted version of a piece for Sputnik's Russian-language sister site.
After the 2008 financial crisis, US money managers took control of big banks and industries across Europe. Former Russian ambassador to the UK and Rossiya Segodnya deputy chief Alexander Yakovenko reveals how.

What Are Mega-Funds?

US asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity, State Street, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase control a combined $36.4T+ in wealth.
That's MASSIVE power to consolidate control in systemically important industries worldwide — including Europe.
Mega-funds enjoy strong patronage from the US government, which uses the Fed, courts, sanctions and scandals to deal blows to foreign competitors before US capital swoops in to buy them out.
US mega-funds seized control of KEY European companies after 2008, giving Washington powerful levers to exact pressure — economically, politically & even militarily.
Mega-fund influence has effectively turned the EU into a gigantic buffer absorbing US financial and economic risks.
Through them, the US can EXPORT its INFLATION, jettison toxic assets, WEAKEN competitors, and IMPOSE unfavorable trade deals.
Who Feeds Mega-Funds?

Mega-funds draw their power from the US $52T private savings market, which thrives thanks to the Fed’s rate policies and "quantitative easing," keeping deposit and bond interest at zero or even negative thanks to inflation.

Series of Hostile Takeovers

From 2008-2018, US funds took managerial and shareholder control of most of Europe’s top 20 banks, and over $16.7T in assets.
This cost just $300B, thanks to the PIIGS crisis and the LIBOR/Forex scandals, in which US actors often played a clandestine role.
Europe’s crisis, made possible with US mega-fund help, allowed the US to reestablish the dollar’s shaky position, and flipped control over international currency markets: from 45% European bank-owned in 2007, to 72% US bank-owned in 2017.

Cultivating Elites

The US economic takeover of Europe wouldn’t be possible without the nurturing of leaders unconditionally ready to accept American “leadership.”
Germany is a case in point, with 24 of 30 of its top firms under US management by 2017, and bank capitalization down 70%+.
Ukraine Crisis Seals Europe’s Fate

The US economic war against the EU that began in 2008 ESCALATED dramatically in 2022.
The cutoff of Russian energy ramped up Europe’s deindustrialization and loss of competitiveness, while aiding America’s reindustrialization.
Alexander Yakovenko is Deputy Head of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, officer of the Russian Security Council Expert Advisory Board Presidium, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. This article is a translated, shortened and adapted version of a piece for Sputnik's Russian-language sister site.
