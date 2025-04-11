https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/bye-bye-dollar-hello-gold-1121859559.html
Bye Bye Dollar, Hello Gold?
Gold just broke records — and it's no accident. Sanctions, tariffs, & Trump-era chaos are cracking the dollar’s hold.Is gold to become the world's new reserve currency?
2025-04-11T14:46+0000
2025-04-11T14:46+0000
2025-04-11T14:46+0000
Shift to MultipolarityIn the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the world rallied around the US-led order, says Swiss-based economic expert Claudio Grass.The dollar benefited immensely, expanding into new global markets. Today we see the opposite.End of Dollar Era?It’s becoming increasingly clear that the US dollar — and the system built around it — is entering its final stage.As economic and geopolitical confidence in the West fades, many are turning to more stable stores of value. Gold is leading that shift.Why Gold?Before any reform, we are likely to go through a difficult transition - rising inflation, lost savings, growing instability.Ask yourself: hold a dying currency from a collapsing system — or physical gold, the world’s oldest and hardest currency for thousands of years?Great ResetNobody knows what comes after the “Great Reset.” That’s why one should become their own central bank, Grass says."Become your own central bank: hold physical gold & silver outside the system."Why Gold is Back in Focus?In times of deep uncertainty, people seek certainty, says financial analyst Tom Luongo. For 5,000 years, gold has been just that — a timeless store of value.Central Banks Buying GoldIt’s not just individuals—central banks are buying gold too.Until they find a better hedge for FX risk, gold remains the go-to reserve. This is a major signal to anyone watching the global financial shift.The System is in TransitionTrump’s tariff wars disrupted the old financial order built on leverage, rehypothecation, and asset recycling.We’ve entered a chaotic “transition state” — and gold is reflecting that uncertainty.Chaos Before ReorderingLike a chemical reaction, there’s always disarray before a new structure forms. We’re in that moment now — unstable, unpredictable, in flux.That’s why gold is rising: not as a dollar rejection, but as a hedge against systemic chaos.The Financial War BeginsTrump’s push to lower long-term interest rates and regain monetary sovereignty via SOFR is triggering resistance.EU elites and globalists want to preserve financialization.So they’re attacking US bonds, the dollar, and long-end yield curves.Financial WarfareWe’re not just seeing a trade war with China — we’re seeing a currency war with Europe.China is caught in the middle, reacting with tariffs but uncertain of its long-term path.Gold, meanwhile, is quietly returning to center stage.
