https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/remembering-the-buchenwald-resistance-heroes-who-fought-for-freedom-1121856841.html
Remembering the Buchenwald Resistance: Heroes Who Fought For Freedom
The Buchenwald Resistance, formed within the notorious Nazi concentration camp, played a crucial role in defying oppression and fighting for freedom.
2025-04-11T12:01+0000
2025-04-11T12:01+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0b/1121857304_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_744c4ce16eddfc8fb17248d2462210e5.png
The Buchenwald Resistance, formed within the notorious Nazi concentration camp, played a crucial role in defying oppression and fighting for freedom. Despite unimaginable hardships, inmates organized resistance against the Nazis, contributing to the eventual liberation of the camp in 1945. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0b/1121857304_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_14510d86779bf2fabbdd5458dbdb7462.png
Remembering the Buchenwald Resistance: Heroes Who Fought For Freedom

12:01 GMT 11.04.2025
For several years, the prisoners of the death camp, including many Soviet POWs, secretly hoarded portable weapons in order to turn them on their oppressors one day. When the SS troops started to withdraw from the camp, their victims decided it was time to act.
The Buchenwald Resistance, formed within the notorious Nazi concentration camp, played a crucial role in defying oppression and fighting for freedom.
Despite unimaginable hardships, inmates organized resistance against the Nazis, contributing to the eventual liberation of the camp in 1945. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.
