Remembering the Buchenwald Resistance: Heroes Who Fought For Freedom

The Buchenwald Resistance, formed within the notorious Nazi concentration camp, played a crucial role in defying oppression and fighting for freedom.

2025-04-11T12:01+0000

2025-04-11T12:01+0000

2025-04-11T12:01+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0b/1121857304_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_744c4ce16eddfc8fb17248d2462210e5.png

The Buchenwald Resistance, formed within the notorious Nazi concentration camp, played a crucial role in defying oppression and fighting for freedom. Despite unimaginable hardships, inmates organized resistance against the Nazis, contributing to the eventual liberation of the camp in 1945. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info.

2025

