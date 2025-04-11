https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/sputnik-becomes-partner-of-irans-blockchain-conference-1121857541.html
Sputnik Becomes Partner of Iran's Blockchain Conference
Sputnik Becomes Partner of Iran's Blockchain Conference
First International deBlock Conference on blockchain and crypto assets will take place in Tehran in June 2025.
Crypto Assets; Blockchain Research Mag, Iran's first Blockchain Research Journal, is organizing the deBlock Conference 2025 in partnership with Allameh Tabataba'i University, ICT Guild Organization, and other prominent institutions. This international event will unite experts from law, economics, and technology to explore the transformative potential of blockchain. The name "deBlock," symbolizing the removal of restrictions, embodies the conference’s mission to eliminate financial barriers, empower individuals, and drive innovation. International researchers, policymakers, and professionals will discuss how blockchain can help create a fairer and more inclusive future for Iran and the world.Under the slogan "The Future of BRICS with Blockchain," the event is backed by a robust network of academic institutions, including the Association of BRICS Universities, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, and the Center for Progress and Development of the Iranian Presidency. A distinguished group of blockchain experts and academics, both local and international, are actively involved in shaping the event’s policymaking, scientific discussions, and implementation.Check out the website for more details.
