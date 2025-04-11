International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/sputnik-becomes-partner-of-irans-blockchain-conference-1121857541.html
Sputnik Becomes Partner of Iran's Blockchain Conference
Sputnik Becomes Partner of Iran's Blockchain Conference
Sputnik International
First International deBlock Conference on blockchain and crypto assets will take place in Tehran in June 2025. 11.04.2025, Sputnik International
2025-04-11T11:46+0000
2025-04-11T11:46+0000
world
business
iran
tehran
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119523180_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8fe774aade0c6d08e812cd3c8ca5e63d.png
Crypto Assets; Blockchain Research Mag, Iran's first Blockchain Research Journal, is organizing the deBlock Conference 2025 in partnership with Allameh Tabataba'i University, ICT Guild Organization, and other prominent institutions. This international event will unite experts from law, economics, and technology to explore the transformative potential of blockchain. The name "deBlock," symbolizing the removal of restrictions, embodies the conference’s mission to eliminate financial barriers, empower individuals, and drive innovation. International researchers, policymakers, and professionals will discuss how blockchain can help create a fairer and more inclusive future for Iran and the world.Under the slogan "The Future of BRICS with Blockchain," the event is backed by a robust network of academic institutions, including the Association of BRICS Universities, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, and the Center for Progress and Development of the Iranian Presidency. A distinguished group of blockchain experts and academics, both local and international, are actively involved in shaping the event’s policymaking, scientific discussions, and implementation.Check out the website for more details.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/bitcoin-may-smash-new-record-highs-in-anticipation-of-trumps-crypto-friendly-policies---1121406516.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119523180_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1afb8f5085b9882e9b14749103b4f0bd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, iran, tehran, sputnik
business, iran, tehran, sputnik

Sputnik Becomes Partner of Iran's Blockchain Conference

11:46 GMT 11.04.2025
© Sputnikcrypto cover
crypto cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
First International deBlock Conference on blockchain and crypto assets will take place in Tehran in June 2025.
Crypto Assets; Blockchain Research Mag, Iran's first Blockchain Research Journal, is organizing the deBlock Conference 2025 in partnership with Allameh Tabataba'i University, ICT Guild Organization, and other prominent institutions.
This international event will unite experts from law, economics, and technology to explore the transformative potential of blockchain. The name "deBlock," symbolizing the removal of restrictions, embodies the conference’s mission to eliminate financial barriers, empower individuals, and drive innovation.
International researchers, policymakers, and professionals will discuss how blockchain can help create a fairer and more inclusive future for Iran and the world.
Under the slogan "The Future of BRICS with Blockchain," the event is backed by a robust network of academic institutions, including the Association of BRICS Universities, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, and the Center for Progress and Development of the Iranian Presidency. A distinguished group of blockchain experts and academics, both local and international, are actively involved in shaping the event’s policymaking, scientific discussions, and implementation.
Check out the website for more details.
Souvenir coin with the logo of the cryptocurrency bitcoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
World
Bitcoin May Smash New Record Highs in Anticipation of Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Policies
11 January, 08:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала