Team Trump Aware Ukraine Will Have to Accept Territorial Losses - Russia's Top Diplomat
Sergey Lavrov
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump administration understands that Volodymyr Zelensky will have to accept territorial losses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Returning to the 1991 borders, as Zelensky still demands, is impossible ... He has spoken about this more than once even before the start of the special military operation ... Well, can such a person [Zelensky] even hypothetically think about giving up these people? No way and never. And this understanding is also shared by the Trump administration, which has publicly said more than once that Zelensky will have to come to terms with the territorial issue as well," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
On Recent Prisoner Swap
The idea of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States, which took place on the day of negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul on April 10, was initiated simultaneously on both sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"The idea was born simultaneously on both sides, I am sure that any humanitarian gesture, even when it comes to two people being reunited with their families, is always positive," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
The prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington is helping to build trust, but it will take a long time to finally restore it, the minister said.
Russia's contacts with US President Donald Trump's team showed that there is a fundamental understanding of the need for dialogue, Lavrov said, adding that such an approach is possible.
"I think we should not delude ourselves. But aiming for normalization based on mutual recognition and respect for the national interests of each country is entirely realistic and necessary," Lavrov said.
Sanctions Relief Possibility
Russia has proposed to the US to remove Aeroflot from sanctions list, but there has been no response yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that the resumption of direct flights should be a consequence of lifting sanctions on Aeroflot.
"It [the resumption of direct flights] will not entail, it should be a consequence of Aeroflot being removed from sanctions list. We made such a proposal before the aforementioned meeting in Riyadh more than a month ago. The Americans accepted it. So far, we have not seen any reciprocal steps," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting, commenting on whether the resumption of air traffic would entail the lifting of sanctions against Aeroflot.
During the second round of consultations between Russia and the United States in Istanbul, experts from the Russian side recalled this proposal, the minister said.
"I have not had a chance to contact them yet. Maybe there have been some developments, but we do not know about them yet. But we will work on this, because this is a return to normality," Lavrov said.
On Victory Day Parade
Russia expects that all heads of the CIS member states will attend the victory day parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"All leaders of CIS countries have been invited by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin to participate in the parade and other events in Moscow, and we expect all of them to be with us on Red Square," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
CIS Counterparts Aware of the Course of Russia-US Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had informed the CIS member states' foreign minister about contacts between Russia and the United States, including on Ukraine.
"I spoke with our colleagues, shared with them some details of our contacts with the Americans, at various levels, including on issues of Washington's assistance in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, [US] President [Donald] Trump emphasizes his interest in this each time," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
Russia sees that the US, unlike Europe, wants to understand the root causes of the Ukraine crisis, the minister added.