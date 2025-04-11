https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/team-trump-aware-ukraine-will-have-to-accept-territorial-losses---russias-top-diplomat-1121856466.html

Team Trump Aware Ukraine Will Have to Accept Territorial Losses - Russia's Top Diplomat

Sputnik International

The US President Donald Trump administration understands that Volodymyr Zelensky will have to accept territorial losses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Returning to the 1991 borders, as Zelensky still demands, is impossible ... He has spoken about this more than once even before the start of the special military operation ... Well, can such a person [Zelensky] even hypothetically think about giving up these people? No way and never. And this understanding is also shared by the Trump administration, which has publicly said more than once that Zelensky will have to come to terms with the territorial issue as well," Lavrov told reporters following the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.On Recent Prisoner Swap The idea of ​​a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States, which took place on the day of negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul on April 10, was initiated simultaneously on both sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.The prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington is helping to build trust, but it will take a long time to finally restore it, the minister said.Russia's contacts with US President Donald Trump's team showed that there is a fundamental understanding of the need for dialogue, Lavrov said, adding that such an approach is possible.Sanctions Relief Possibility Russia has proposed to the US to remove Aeroflot from sanctions list, but there has been no response yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that the resumption of direct flights should be a consequence of lifting sanctions on Aeroflot.During the second round of consultations between Russia and the United States in Istanbul, experts from the Russian side recalled this proposal, the minister said.On Victory Day Parade Russia expects that all heads of the CIS member states will attend the victory day parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.CIS Counterparts Aware of the Course of Russia-US Talks Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he had informed the CIS member states' foreign minister about contacts between Russia and the United States, including on Ukraine.Russia sees that the US, unlike Europe, wants to understand the root causes of the Ukraine crisis, the minister added.

