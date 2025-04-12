https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/after-trumps-tariff-shock-us-seems-to-be-backtracking-1121862854.html
After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking
After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking
Sputnik International
The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs' that were introduced earlier this month.
2025-04-12T15:35+0000
2025-04-12T15:35+0000
2025-04-12T15:55+0000
world
us
donald trump
tariffs
exemptions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118499027_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_14ddd2283d5dc454def555902ea9bbf1.jpg
The exempted goods include:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118499027_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_105ee4b96cb924aacc50d8a606e80375.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump tariffs, us tariffs reciprocal, us tariff exemptions
trump tariffs, us tariffs reciprocal, us tariff exemptions
After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking
15:35 GMT 12.04.2025 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 12.04.2025)
The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs' that were introduced earlier this month.
The exempted goods include:
Equipment for making semiconductors