International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/after-trumps-tariff-shock-us-seems-to-be-backtracking-1121862854.html
After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking
After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking
Sputnik International
The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs' that were introduced earlier this month.
2025-04-12T15:35+0000
2025-04-12T15:55+0000
world
us
donald trump
tariffs
exemptions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118499027_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_14ddd2283d5dc454def555902ea9bbf1.jpg
The exempted goods include:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118499027_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_105ee4b96cb924aacc50d8a606e80375.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump tariffs, us tariffs reciprocal, us tariff exemptions
trump tariffs, us tariffs reciprocal, us tariff exemptions

After Trump's Tariff Shock, US Seems to Be Backtracking

15:35 GMT 12.04.2025 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 12.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankСборка микросхемы
Сборка микросхемы - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs' that were introduced earlier this month.
The exempted goods include:
Equipment for making semiconductors
Smartphones
Computer processors
Memory chips
Hard drives
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала