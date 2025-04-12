https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/spongedon-grabby-hands-us-seeks-to-hoard-valuable-deep-sea-minerals-1121862983.html

SpongeDon Grabby Hands: US Seeks to Hoard Valuable Deep-Sea Minerals

The Trump administration has now set its sights on the mineral deposits located on the Pacific Ocean seabed, amid the ongoing tariff and resource confrontation with China, the Financial Times reports.

The US plan:This move may be a part of the ongoing US-China standoff as former US national security adviser Alexander Gray argues that Beijing regards the deep-sea bed as “a front line in economic and military competition with the US.”Earlier this month, Beijing imposed restrictions on the exports of certain rare earth minerals as Trump keeps introducing more and more stringent tariffs against Chinese goods.

