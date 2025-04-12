https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-on-upcoming-talks-i-want-iran-to-be-great-happy-country-but-without-nukes-1121860718.html
Trump on Upcoming Talks: I Want Iran to Be 'Great, Happy Country' But Without Nukes
US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran to be a "great, happy country" but without nuclear weapons.
“I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon," Trump told White House press pool reporters shortly before this weekend's Iran talks.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran to be a "great, happy country" but without nuclear weapons.
