Trump on Upcoming Talks: I Want Iran to Be 'Great, Happy Country' But Without Nukes

US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran to be a "great, happy country" but without nuclear weapons.

2025-04-12T04:42+0000

“I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon," Trump told White House press pool reporters shortly before this weekend's Iran talks.

