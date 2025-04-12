International
Trump on Upcoming Talks: I Want Iran to Be 'Great, Happy Country' But Without Nukes
Trump on Upcoming Talks: I Want Iran to Be 'Great, Happy Country' But Without Nukes
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran to be a "great, happy country" but without nuclear weapons.
“I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon," Trump told White House press pool reporters shortly before this weekend's Iran talks.
Trump on Upcoming Talks: I Want Iran to Be 'Great, Happy Country' But Without Nukes

04:42 GMT 12.04.2025
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran to be a "great, happy country" but without nuclear weapons.
"I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told White House press pool reporters shortly before this weekend's Iran talks.
