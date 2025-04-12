https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-the-only-western-leader-to-admit-the-fallacy-of-pulling-ukraine-into-nato-1121862184.html
Trump the Only Western Leader to Admit The Fallacy of Pulling Ukraine Into NATO- Lavrov
Trump the Only Western Leader to Admit The Fallacy of Pulling Ukraine Into NATO- Lavrov
President Trump was the first and so far I think almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly with conviction several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO”, Russia’s top diplomat explained.
President Trump was the first and so far I think almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly with conviction several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO”, Russia’s top diplomat explained.
President Trump was the first and so far I think almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly with conviction several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO”, Russia’s top diplomat explained.