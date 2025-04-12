https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-the-only-western-leader-to-admit-the-fallacy-of-pulling-ukraine-into-nato-1121862184.html

Trump the Only Western Leader to Admit The Fallacy of Pulling Ukraine Into NATO- Lavrov

Trump the Only Western Leader to Admit The Fallacy of Pulling Ukraine Into NATO- Lavrov

Sputnik International

President Trump was the first and so far I think almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly with conviction several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO”, Russia’s top diplomat explained.

2025-04-12T13:31+0000

2025-04-12T13:31+0000

2025-04-12T13:41+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0e/1121424547_0:0:3026:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_d614817cdd040e557ccc874c28c95f0d.jpg

President Trump was the first and so far I think almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly with conviction several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO”, Russia’s top diplomat explained.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine clashes