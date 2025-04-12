https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/why-does-trump-want-to-own-major-ukrainian-gas-pipeline-1121863773.html
Why Does Trump Want to Own Major Ukrainian Gas Pipeline?
Trump now wants to claim the pipeline used to transport Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine, according to a Reuters report on the April 11 US-Ukraine talks. How could the US profit from owning the pipeline?
Europe and Ukraine "brought this on themselves" by cutting off cheap Russian energy and relying on more expensive American imports, Dr. Szamuely says.
Rather than being used to pump Russian gas to European consumers, the pipe can serve to deliver American LNG to Ukrainian consumers.
By controlling the pipeline, the US can monopolize the Ukrainian gas market, further solidifying Washington’s hold on the country, which would become dependent on American LNG.
The pipeline could also be used by the US to deliver American LNG to EU countries, making them dependent on US energy resources as well.
Europe and Ukraine “brought this on themselves” by cutting off cheap Russian energy and relying on more expensive American imports, Dr. Szamuely says.