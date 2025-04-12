https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/why-does-trump-want-to-own-major-ukrainian-gas-pipeline-1121863773.html

Why Does Trump Want to Own Major Ukrainian Gas Pipeline?

Trump now wants to claim the pipeline used to transport Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine, according to a Reuters report on the April 11 US-Ukraine talks. How could the US profit from owning the pipeline?

How could the US profit from owning the pipeline?It’s all about the fact that the Ukrainian pipeline can be used to ship gas in reverse, says Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute.Europe and Ukraine “brought this on themselves” by cutting off cheap Russian energy and relying on more expensive American imports, Dr. Szamuely says.

