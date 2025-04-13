https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/small-aircraft-with-six-people-on-board-crashes-in-new-york-state---faa-1121864076.html

Small Aircraft With Six People on Board Crashes in New York State - FAA

A light aircraft with six people on board crashed in the US state of New York, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

"A Mitsubishi MU-2B crashed in a field near Copake, New York, around 12:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, April 12. The aircraft was headed to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York. Six people were on board," the statement says. At least one person died in the crash, Reuters reported, citing the same aviation authorities and local police.Over the past week, there have been several air accidents with casualties in the US: a helicopter crash into the Hudson River near New York, killing six, and a Cessna 310 crash in Florida, killing three.

