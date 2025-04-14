https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/noboa-wins-ecuadorian-presidential-election-voting-results-irreversible---watchdog-1121867493.html
Noboa Wins Ecuadorian Presidential Election, Voting Results Irreversible - Watchdog
Incumbent head of state Daniel Noboa wins the Ecuadorian presidential election based on the processing of more than 90% of the ballots, Diana Atamaint, the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said.
"As soon as more than 90% of the protocols were processed throughout the country, an irreversible trend was noted in the results of the second round of the presidential election. The electoral authorities believe that the winning duo is the list of the National Democratic Action party, which includes Daniel Noboa Asin and Maria Jose Pinto," Atamaint said during a press conference broadcast on YouTube by the electoral council. According to the CNE broadcast, Noboa is winning with 55.93%, while his rival, left-wing candidate Luisa González, has 44.07%. The new president-elect will take office on May 24 for a four-year term.
