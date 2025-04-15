International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/top-5-russian-electronic-warfare-systems-turning-natos-fancy-gear-into-scrap-metal-1121875261.html
Top-5 Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Turning NATO's Fancy Gear Into Scrap Metal
Top-5 Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Turning NATO's Fancy Gear Into Scrap Metal
Sputnik International
April 15 is the professional holiday of Russia’s Electronic Warfare Troops.These are the systems they have at their disposal to guard Russia’s skies and forces in the field.
2025-04-15T15:18+0000
2025-04-15T15:18+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
nato
russian armed forces
starlink
electronic warfare
electronic warfare system
radio-electronic warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117162703_23:0:965:530_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7e7151c0e11a0e09bd37e2075fe314.jpg
Krasukha: This series of EW ‘Belladonnas’ is designed to take on an array of aerial threats and jam enemy command and control across the X, KU and S-bands. From drones to aircraft avionics, the Krasukha jams radio signals at ranges up to 300 km.Murmansk BN: Heavy-duty, long-range EW system silencing enemy C&amp;C by shutting down HQ comms channels and those of units in the field alike. Mounted on KAMAZ trucks, the Murmansk BN has a jamming range up to 8,000 km. Finetuned against NATO HF frequencies from 3-30 MHz.Rtut-2: The ‘Mercury-2’ system targets any and all enemy munitions with an electronic brain, creating a defensive dome up to 0.5 sq km across around critical objects and troops in the field. Carried by BTR-80 and MT-LB heavy tracked armored vehicles.Borshchevik: This new EW system, light enough (30 kg) to be installed in the back of a pickup and used against Starlink satellites, has a 10 km range. Jamming forces satellites to consume energy and discharge their batteries while trying to transmit info.RB-341V: This mobile EW and elint collection system specializes in UHF, VHF and GSM cellular jamming across an array of frequencies, and has an effective radius up to 6 km. Operates in coordination with Orlan-10 UAVs, which help seek out and disrupt signal emitters.Development Measured in Months, Not YearsRussia creates new and upgraded EW systems “approximately once every three months,” says air defense historian Yuri Knutov.Why Russian Systems are Second to NoneEW “is critical to efforts by the Russian Armed Forces to break enemy Command and Control (C2) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” says EMP Task Force scholar David T. Pyne.What are the Origins of Russia's EW Advantage?Electronic and radio engineering specialist David Stupples dates Russia’s modern EW capabilities to a 2007 decision by the president to radically upgrade its equipment and doctrine based on lessons gathered from US aggression against Iraq. This recognition of the key importance of electronic warfare has left the West “playing catch up” to this day, Stupples said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/dystopian-nightmare-meets-reality-us-media-cheerleads-killer-robots-filling-ukrainian-skies-1120904791.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117162703_141:0:848:530_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e5bfe89913f6e77c805d709342ef79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
is russian electronic warfare good, what's the key to russia's electronic warfare, what are russian electronic warfare's secrets
is russian electronic warfare good, what's the key to russia's electronic warfare, what are russian electronic warfare's secrets

Top-5 Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Turning NATO's Fancy Gear Into Scrap Metal

15:18 GMT 15.04.2025
© Photo : NPO KvantGround-based electronic warfare equipment developed by Russian defense electronics concern Kvant.
Ground-based electronic warfare equipment developed by Russian defense electronics concern Kvant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2025
© Photo : NPO Kvant
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
April 15 is the professional holiday of Russia’s Electronic Warfare Troops.These are the systems they have at their disposal to guard Russia’s skies and forces in the field.
Krasukha: This series of EW ‘Belladonnas’ is designed to take on an array of aerial threats and jam enemy command and control across the X, KU and S-bands. From drones to aircraft avionics, the Krasukha jams radio signals at ranges up to 300 km.
Murmansk BN: Heavy-duty, long-range EW system silencing enemy C&C by shutting down HQ comms channels and those of units in the field alike. Mounted on KAMAZ trucks, the Murmansk BN has a jamming range up to 8,000 km. Finetuned against NATO HF frequencies from 3-30 MHz.
Rtut-2: The ‘Mercury-2’ system targets any and all enemy munitions with an electronic brain, creating a defensive dome up to 0.5 sq km across around critical objects and troops in the field. Carried by BTR-80 and MT-LB heavy tracked armored vehicles.
Borshchevik: This new EW system, light enough (30 kg) to be installed in the back of a pickup and used against Starlink satellites, has a 10 km range. Jamming forces satellites to consume energy and discharge their batteries while trying to transmit info.
RB-341V: This mobile EW and elint collection system specializes in UHF, VHF and GSM cellular jamming across an array of frequencies, and has an effective radius up to 6 km. Operates in coordination with Orlan-10 UAVs, which help seek out and disrupt signal emitters.
© Photo : Vitaly V. KuzminKrasukha-2 deployed at an arms expo.
Krasukha-2 deployed at an arms expo. - Sputnik International
1/7
© Photo : Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Krasukha-2 deployed at an arms expo.
© Photo : Vitaly V. KuzminKrasukha-4 module deployed at a military expo. File photo.
Krasukha-4 module deployed at a military expo. File photo. - Sputnik International
2/7
© Photo : Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Krasukha-4 module deployed at a military expo. File photo.
© Photo : Russian Ministry of DefenseMurmansk BN deployed at Northern Fleet drills. File photo.
Murmansk BN deployed at Northern Fleet drills. File photo. - Sputnik International
3/7
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defense
Murmansk BN deployed at Northern Fleet drills. File photo.
© Photo : Vitaly V Kuzmin1L262E Rtut-BM electronic warfare system on display at an arms expo. File photo.
1L262E Rtut-BM electronic warfare system on display at an arms expo. File photo. - Sputnik International
4/7
© Photo : Vitaly V Kuzmin
1L262E Rtut-BM electronic warfare system on display at an arms expo. File photo.
© Photo : Wikimedia / MinvodaBorshchevik satellite jamming system being set up on the back of a pickup truck.
Borshchevik satellite jamming system being set up on the back of a pickup truck. - Sputnik International
5/7
© Photo : Wikimedia / Minvoda
Borshchevik satellite jamming system being set up on the back of a pickup truck.
© Photo : mkpborshchevik.ruPrinciples of operation of the Borshevik, showing its capabilities in an urban environment (left) open fields and wooded areas (right). English-language translation of original Russian text.
Principles of operation of the Borshevik, showing its capabilities in an urban environment (left) open fields and wooded areas (right). English-language translation of original Russian text. - Sputnik International
6/7
© Photo : mkpborshchevik.ru
Principles of operation of the Borshevik, showing its capabilities in an urban environment (left) open fields and wooded areas (right). English-language translation of original Russian text.
© Photo : Vitaly KuzminRB-341V 'Leer-3' electronic warfare system.
RB-341V 'Leer-3' electronic warfare system. - Sputnik International
7/7
© Photo : Vitaly Kuzmin
RB-341V 'Leer-3' electronic warfare system.
1/7
© Photo : Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Krasukha-2 deployed at an arms expo.
2/7
© Photo : Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Krasukha-4 module deployed at a military expo. File photo.
3/7
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defense
Murmansk BN deployed at Northern Fleet drills. File photo.
4/7
© Photo : Vitaly V Kuzmin
1L262E Rtut-BM electronic warfare system on display at an arms expo. File photo.
5/7
© Photo : Wikimedia / Minvoda
Borshchevik satellite jamming system being set up on the back of a pickup truck.
6/7
© Photo : mkpborshchevik.ru
Principles of operation of the Borshevik, showing its capabilities in an urban environment (left) open fields and wooded areas (right). English-language translation of original Russian text.
7/7
© Photo : Vitaly Kuzmin
RB-341V 'Leer-3' electronic warfare system.

Development Measured in Months, Not Years

Russia creates new and upgraded EW systems “approximately once every three months,” says air defense historian Yuri Knutov.

Russia’s EW dominance comes down to its systems’ power, “very wide frequency range coverage,” and most importantly, the sheer “number of stations,” Knutov says.

Why Russian Systems are Second to None

EW “is critical to efforts by the Russian Armed Forces to break enemy Command and Control (C2) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” says EMP Task Force scholar David T. Pyne.
Russia has arguably “one of the best EW systems in the world,” thanks to its long-range GNSS jammers in particular, Pyne says.
A soldier of Ukraine's 57th motorized brigade operates an FPV drone on the front line in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2024
Military
Dystopian Nightmare Meets Reality: US Media Cheerleads ‘Killer Robots Filling Ukrainian Skies’
16 November 2024, 15:46 GMT

What are the Origins of Russia's EW Advantage?

Electronic and radio engineering specialist David Stupples dates Russia’s modern EW capabilities to a 2007 decision by the president to radically upgrade its equipment and doctrine based on lessons gathered from US aggression against Iraq. This recognition of the key importance of electronic warfare has left the West “playing catch up” to this day, Stupples said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала