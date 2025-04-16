https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/battle-of-berlin-a-key-moment-in-the-great-patriotic-war-1121878809.html

Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War

Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War

Sputnik International

The Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation, one of the final great battles of WWII, was a turning point in the European theater, involving MILLIONS OF SOLDIERS and thousands of pieces of heavy equipment.

2025-04-16T11:03+0000

2025-04-16T11:03+0000

2025-04-16T11:03+0000

multimedia

berlin

germany

nazi germany

nazis

red army

russia

soviet union

infographic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/10/1121878630_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a90f4103a0eef568e1e6b893f4ec1ba8.png

Here’s how the Red Army defeated the Nazis: Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:

berlin

germany

nazi germany

russia

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

berlin strategic offensive operation, european theater, great patriotic war