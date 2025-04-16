International
Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War
The Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation, one of the final great battles of WWII, was a turning point in the European theater, involving MILLIONS OF SOLDIERS and thousands of pieces of heavy equipment.
Here’s how the Red Army defeated the Nazis: Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:
Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War

11:03 GMT 16.04.2025
The Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation, one of the final great battles of WWII, was a turning point in the European theater, involving MILLIONS OF SOLDIERS and thousands of pieces of heavy equipment.

Here’s how the Red Army defeated the Nazis:

From April 16 to May 8, 1945, Soviet forces captured Berlin, leading to Germany's unconditional surrender.
The operation involved around 2 million soldiers, 6,300 tanks, 7,500 aircraft and extensive artillery support.
By May 2, the Berlin garrison had surrendered and on May 9, Nazi Germany officially capitulated.
The offensive resulted in the capture of 480,000 German soldiers and the destruction of significant military resources.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:
