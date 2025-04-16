https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/battle-of-berlin-a-key-moment-in-the-great-patriotic-war-1121878809.html
Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War
Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War
Sputnik International
The Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation, one of the final great battles of WWII, was a turning point in the European theater, involving MILLIONS OF SOLDIERS and thousands of pieces of heavy equipment.
2025-04-16T11:03+0000
2025-04-16T11:03+0000
2025-04-16T11:03+0000
multimedia
berlin
germany
nazi germany
nazis
red army
russia
soviet union
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/10/1121878630_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a90f4103a0eef568e1e6b893f4ec1ba8.png
Here’s how the Red Army defeated the Nazis: Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:
berlin
germany
nazi germany
russia
soviet union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/10/1121878630_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a277b2681a12cdc7a5693c5a6c811fab.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
berlin strategic offensive operation, european theater, great patriotic war
berlin strategic offensive operation, european theater, great patriotic war
Battle of Berlin: A Key Moment in the Great Patriotic War
The Berlin Strategic Offensive Operation, one of the final great battles of WWII, was a turning point in the European theater, involving MILLIONS OF SOLDIERS and thousands of pieces of heavy equipment.
Here’s how the Red Army defeated the Nazis:
From April 16 to May 8, 1945, Soviet forces captured Berlin, leading to Germany's unconditional surrender.
The operation involved around 2 million soldiers, 6,300 tanks, 7,500 aircraft and extensive artillery support.
By May 2, the Berlin garrison had surrendered and on May 9, Nazi Germany officially capitulated.
The offensive resulted in the capture of 480,000 German soldiers and the destruction of significant military resources.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info: