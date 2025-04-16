https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/uk-may-ditch-us-trade-deal-in-favor-of-eu--reports-1121877078.html
UK May Ditch US Trade Deal in Favor of EU — Reports
UK May Ditch US Trade Deal in Favor of EU — Reports
Sputnik International
Keir Starmer could sign a deal with the EU on food and veterinary standards as early as next month, which could block US products, The Telegraph reports.
2025-04-16T00:05+0000
2025-04-16T00:05+0000
2025-04-16T04:05+0000
world
keir starmer
donald trump
trump tariffs
us import tariffs
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:219:2611:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2e44fd82b7c55962f88aa19a69c93a.jpg
The new partnership with the EU could be concluded in May at a summit between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European leaders and other UK ministers, the newspaper said on Tuesday.Leading Brexiteers warned Starmer on Tuesday night that the "dynamic alignment" with the EU on food and veterinary products, which would enable free trade without border checks on those goods, could put a trade deal with the White House at risk, The Telegraph said.The Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday that the EU was planning to sign a defense and security pact with the UK next month amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to cut down NATO allies' defense supply.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/trumps-tariffs-too-late-to-restore-us-trade-dominance-1121846049.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:0:2321:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_6e2f1eb8f5329b5f191064c01b21f59f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk-us trade, us tarifs on uk, uk-eu trade, can uk stop trading with the us, uk food imports, uk trade dependencies
uk-us trade, us tarifs on uk, uk-eu trade, can uk stop trading with the us, uk food imports, uk trade dependencies
UK May Ditch US Trade Deal in Favor of EU — Reports
00:05 GMT 16.04.2025 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 16.04.2025)
Keir Starmer could sign a deal with the EU on food and veterinary standards as early as next month, which could block US products, The Telegraph reports.
The new partnership with the EU could be concluded in May at a summit between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European leaders and other UK ministers, the newspaper said on Tuesday.
Leading Brexiteers warned Starmer on Tuesday night that the "dynamic alignment" with the EU on food and veterinary products, which would enable free trade without border checks on those goods, could put a trade deal with the White House at risk, The Telegraph said.
The Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday that the EU was planning to sign a defense and security pact with the UK next month amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to cut down NATO allies' defense supply.