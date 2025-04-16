UK May Ditch US Trade Deal in Favor of EU — Reports

International
Keir Starmer could sign a deal with the EU on food and veterinary standards as early as next month, which could block US products, The Telegraph reports.
The new partnership with the EU could be concluded in May at a summit between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European leaders and other UK ministers, the newspaper said on Tuesday.Leading Brexiteers warned Starmer on Tuesday night that the "dynamic alignment" with the EU on food and veterinary products, which would enable free trade without border checks on those goods, could put a trade deal with the White House at risk, The Telegraph said.The Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday that the EU was planning to sign a defense and security pact with the UK next month amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to cut down NATO allies' defense supply.
The Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday that the EU was planning to sign a defense and security pact with the UK next month amid US President Donald Trump’s threats to cut down NATO allies' defense supply.
