Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
Rare and rare-earth metals are essential components in various industries, from electronics to defense, but they are rarely found in pure form. Extracting and processing them is difficult and costly.
The metals are crucial in industries like aerospace, electronics and nuclear power. They are used in applications like lasers, cancer therapy, semiconductors, defense technologies and many other high-tech innovations.
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses

Rare and rare-earth metals are essential components in various industries, from electronics to defense, but they are rarely found in pure form. Extracting and processing them is difficult and costly.

Global Reserves of Rare Metals:

Russia: 28.5 million tons
China: 44 million tons
Australia: 5.7 million tons
India: 6.9 million tons
Brazil 21 million tons
The metals are crucial in industries like aerospace, electronics and nuclear power. They are used in applications like lasers, cancer therapy, semiconductors, defense technologies and many other high-tech innovations.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic:
Заголовок открываемого материала