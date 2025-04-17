https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/rare-and-rare-earth-metals-what-they-are-where-theyre-mined-and-their-uses-1121881567.html
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
Sputnik International
Rare and rare-earth metals are essential components in various industries, from electronics to defense, but they are rarely found in pure form. Extracting and processing them is difficult and costly.
2025-04-17T08:01+0000
2025-04-17T08:01+0000
2025-04-17T08:01+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
china
australia
rare
rare-earth metals
rare-erath materials
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121881708_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_21f026c8c5e99e5de87962726ea54e33.png
Global Reserves of Rare Metals:The metals are crucial in industries like aerospace, electronics and nuclear power. They are used in applications like lasers, cancer therapy, semiconductors, defense technologies and many other high-tech innovations. Explore Sputnik’s infographic:
russia
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121881708_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b89a4246e29b182bc641c61df32100df.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rare and rare-earth metals, electronics to defense, various industries
rare and rare-earth metals, electronics to defense, various industries
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
Rare and rare-earth metals are essential components in various industries, from electronics to defense, but they are rarely found in pure form. Extracting and processing them is difficult and costly.
Global Reserves of Rare Metals:
Russia: 28.5 million tons
Australia: 5.7 million tons
The metals are crucial in industries like aerospace, electronics and nuclear power. They are used in applications like lasers, cancer therapy, semiconductors, defense technologies and many other high-tech innovations.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic: