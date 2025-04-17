International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/weaponized-surveillance-biden-admins-counterterror-plan-declassified--1121881271.html
Weaponized Surveillance: Biden Admin’s 'Counterterror' Plan Declassified
Weaponized Surveillance: Biden Admin’s 'Counterterror' Plan Declassified
Sputnik International
Weaponized Surveillance: Biden Admin’s 'Counterterror' Plan Declassified
2025-04-17T07:44+0000
2025-04-17T07:44+0000
americas
us
joe biden
tulsi gabbard
counterterrorism
counterterror
surveillance
digital surveilance
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121069167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39262b29b6e6735ac566f47c983c1da4.jpg
The Biden administration's strategy gave the green greenlight to mass digital stalking and thought-tracking, as evidenced by the playbook newly declassified by Tulsi Gabbard. The Biden Administration’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism empowers federal agencies to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/behind-salt-typhoon--us-intelligence-agencies-mass-surveillance-of-its-citizens-1121479363.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121069167_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26e0f81b4db28dc4d29106e6227034d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
weaponized surveillance as part of biden administration's counterterror plan, biden's declassified declassified by director of national intelligence tulsi gabbard, mass surveillance, digital surveillance in the us, mass screening in the us
weaponized surveillance as part of biden administration's counterterror plan, biden's declassified declassified by director of national intelligence tulsi gabbard, mass surveillance, digital surveillance in the us, mass screening in the us

Weaponized Surveillance: Biden Admin’s 'Counterterror' Plan Declassified

07:44 GMT 17.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
America First Legal Foundation (AFL) had appealed to the US Director of National Intelligence to declassify and release the Biden administration's classified 2021 domestic surveillance strategy, with Tulsi Gabbard promising to comply with the request for transparency and accountability.
The Biden administration's strategy gave the green greenlight to mass digital stalking and thought-tracking, as evidenced by the playbook newly declassified by Tulsi Gabbard.
© Photo : DNIGabbardScreenshot of X post by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
Screenshot of X post by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Screenshot of X post by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
© Photo : DNIGabbard
The Biden Administration’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism empowers federal agencies to:
Adopt pre-crime tactics, enhancing screening and vetting processes for federal employees, particularly those in sensitive positions
Improve background checks by policing speech, tracking iconography and phraseology, vetting spending, and improving ideological filtering of public servants
Incorporate mental health screening and community engagement lines to flag “threats” before a crime is committed
Expand digital surveillance through tech platform partnerships
Actively integrate foreign intelligence into data-sharing efforts
Assess risks among military retirees during their transition to civilian life
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2025
World
Behind ‘Salt Typhoon’ – US Intelligence Agencies' Mass Surveillance of Its Citizens
21 January, 12:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала