Weaponized Surveillance: Biden Admin’s 'Counterterror' Plan Declassified
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
America First Legal Foundation (AFL) had appealed to the US Director of National Intelligence to declassify and release the Biden administration's classified 2021 domestic surveillance strategy, with Tulsi Gabbard promising to comply with the request for transparency and accountability.
The Biden administration's strategy gave the green greenlight to mass digital stalking and thought-tracking, as evidenced by the playbook newly declassified by Tulsi Gabbard.
© Photo : DNIGabbardScreenshot of X post by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
Screenshot of X post by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
The Biden Administration’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism empowers federal agencies to:
Adopt pre-crime tactics, enhancing screening and vetting processes for federal employees, particularly those in sensitive positions
Improve background checks by policing speech, tracking iconography and phraseology, vetting spending, and improving ideological filtering of public servants
Incorporate mental health screening and community engagement lines to flag “threats” before a crime is committed
Expand digital surveillance through tech platform partnerships
Actively integrate foreign intelligence into data-sharing efforts
Assess risks among military retirees during their transition to civilian life