Putin Declares Easter Truce
13:59 GMT 19.04.2025 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 19.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankPresident Putin speaks to press during his March 13 meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna/
Subscribe
Putin ordered to stop all military operations for the period of the Easter truce. Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy.
The Easter truce will start today from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) - Putin Easter truce will last until 12 a.m. from Sunday to Monday.
⚡️❗️Putin announces Easter truce - Kremlin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 19, 2025
The Easter truce will start today from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) - Putin pic.twitter.com/Rp8ESpIU2X
Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.
General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that:
All six Russian groups are conducting an offensive in 11 directions.
The North group is working to liberate areas of the Kursk region, the main part has been liberated.
The clearing of Ukrainian troops from the territory in the Gornal and Oleshnya areas of the Kursk region continues, General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
The enemy has concentrated significant forces in small areas in the Kursk region.
Attempts by Ukrainian troops to enter the Belgorod region have been prevented.