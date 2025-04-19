International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin Declares Easter Truce
Putin Declares Easter Truce
Putin ordered to stop all military operations for the period of the Easter truce. Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and...
The Easter truce will start today from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) - Putin Easter truce will last until 12 a.m. from Sunday to Monday. Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that:
Putin Declares Easter Truce

13:59 GMT 19.04.2025 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 19.04.2025)
President Putin speaks to press during his March 13 meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin ordered to stop all military operations for the period of the Easter truce. Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy.
The Easter truce will start today from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) - Putin Easter truce will last until 12 a.m. from Sunday to Monday.
Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.
General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that:
All six Russian groups are conducting an offensive in 11 directions.
The North group is working to liberate areas of the Kursk region, the main part has been liberated.
The clearing of Ukrainian troops from the territory in the Gornal and Oleshnya areas of the Kursk region continues, General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
The enemy has concentrated significant forces in small areas in the Kursk region.
Attempts by Ukrainian troops to enter the Belgorod region have been prevented.
