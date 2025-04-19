https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/putin-declares-easter-truce---kremlin-1121893905.html

Putin Declares Easter Truce

Sputnik International

Putin ordered to stop all military operations for the period of the Easter truce. Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and... 19.04.2025, Sputnik International

russia's special operation in ukraine

The Easter truce will start today from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) - Putin Easter truce will last until 12 a.m. from Sunday to Monday. Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, stated that:

