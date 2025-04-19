WATCH FULL: Vladimir Putin's Meeting With Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/watch-full-vladimir-putins-meeting-with-russian-chief-of-the-general-staff-valery-gerasimov-1121894791.html
Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.
Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.
Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy.
Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.