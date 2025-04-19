https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/watch-full-vladimir-putins-meeting-with-russian-chief-of-the-general-staff-valery-gerasimov-1121894791.html

WATCH FULL: Vladimir Putin's Meeting With Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov

Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.

Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.

