Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH FULL: Vladimir Putin's Meeting With Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov
Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.
Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.
Vladimir Putin's meeting with Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov
16:24 GMT 19.04.2025
Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy.
Putin orders all military actions TO BE HALTED during Easter ceasefire. The course of the truce will show if Ukraine is ready to peacefully resolve the issue.
Russia assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow its example and stop the fighting, the Russian president added.
