https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/battle-of-berlin-last-nail-in-nazis-coffin--1121896530.html
Battle of Berlin: Last Nail in Nazis’ Coffin
Sputnik International
One of the final battles of World War II, the Battle of Berlin took place from April 20 to May 2, 1945.
2025-04-20T08:41+0000
2025-04-20T08:41+0000
2025-04-20T08:41+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121897227_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_12cc51e4257e03b4718b40b1976259b9.png
The battle ended with the fall of Berlin, the capital of the Third Reich, to the Red Army, which took revenge for the suffering of the Soviet people since 1941.The operation involved around 464,000 Soviet soldiers, 1,500 tanks, 3,300 warplanes, and extensive artillery support.After the Berlin garrison surrendered on May 2, Nazi Germany officially capitulated on May 9, 1945.Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121897227_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0abd75c484fdbf4eb16a56b05fabe409.png
