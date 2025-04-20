https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/battle-of-berlin-last-nail-in-nazis-coffin--1121896530.html

Battle of Berlin: Last Nail in Nazis’ Coffin

Battle of Berlin: Last Nail in Nazis’ Coffin

Sputnik International

One of the final battles of World War II, the Battle of Berlin took place from April 20 to May 2, 1945.

2025-04-20T08:41+0000

2025-04-20T08:41+0000

2025-04-20T08:41+0000

berlin

multimedia

soldiers

tanks

warplanes

artillery

battle

people

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121897227_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_12cc51e4257e03b4718b40b1976259b9.png

The battle ended with the fall of Berlin, the capital of the Third Reich, to the Red Army, which took revenge for the suffering of the Soviet people since 1941.The operation involved around 464,000 Soviet soldiers, 1,500 tanks, 3,300 warplanes, and extensive artillery support.After the Berlin garrison surrendered on May 2, Nazi Germany officially capitulated on May 9, 1945.Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more info:

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battle of berlin, soviet soldiers, soviet tanks, red army soldiers, fighting