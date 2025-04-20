https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/russian-patriarch-wishes-peaceful-life-to-peoples-1121895725.html

Russian Patriarch Wishes Peaceful Life to Peoples

Russian Patriarch Wishes Peaceful Life to Peoples

Sputnik International

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' wished the Russians and all the peoples peaceful life and spiritual growth, so that all conflicts "go away".

2025-04-20T04:58+0000

2025-04-20T04:58+0000

2025-04-20T04:58+0000

russia

easter

orthodox easter

patriarch kirill

russia

russian orthodox church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106350/61/1063506135_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6926e641b1b557bb15ce19d6e6c839f.jpg

The Easter service is being held in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, led by Patriarch Kirill. "Special wishes to all of us, to all our people, so that peace, prosperity, the absence of any conflicts, which in the conditions of modern civilization are overgrown with enormous dangers, so that all this goes away somewhere, so that it does not interfere with our people and all the peoples of the Earth to live and develop peacefully. But the most important thing is to combine material development with spiritual growth," the patriarch said before the start of the service. Patriarch Kirill emphasized that Easter is the day of victory over the forces of evil and the joy of the holiday is felt in the heart. Easter, or the Resurrection of Christ, is celebrated in the Russian Orthodox Church on April 20 in 2025. The celebration lasts almost 40 days, and is especially bright in the first week after Easter, it is called Bright. Festive services with religious processions are held in churches every day, the Holy Gates are open around the clock — as a sign of the opening of the Heaven's Gates, the victory over death, which occurred as a result of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Easter service, as a rule, begins around 11 p.m. with a short service, after which the clergy and laity make a religious procession around the church. The religious procession symbolizes the myrrh-bearing women who came to anoint the body of Jesus Christ with fragrant oil and were the first to learn of his Resurrection. The procession stops at the closed doors of the church, like the myrrh-bearing women at the tomb in which Christ was buried. As the Bible says, an angel rolled away the stone and announced the Resurrection of the Savior — in the same way the doors of the church open, and the solemn Easter service begins. The first exclamations of "Christ is Risen!" are pronounced outside at the closed doors.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian church, easter, ester service, patriarch kirill