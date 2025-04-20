https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/russias-easter-truce-proposal-puts-ukraine-to-the-gut-test-1121895864.html

Russia’s Easter Truce Proposal Puts Ukraine to the Gut Test

Russia’s Easter Truce Proposal Puts Ukraine to the Gut Test

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Easter truce is a gesture toward Orthodox believers on both sides of the front line, Dr. Greg Simons, a professor of journalism at Daffodil International University, told Sputnik.

“This is what you could term as being religious diplomacy or Orthodox diplomacy, where a common religion, a common faith is being used as a measure to bring about at least some temporary halt to the bloodshed,” Simons says. However, the Kiev regime is not religious and is ideologically far removed from Christian Orthodoxy, according to the professor. Given Ukraine’s track record of failing to adhere to agreements, it’s doubtful it will comply, the pundit believes.TRUMP IRRITATEDPutin’s Easter truce to strengthen Russia’s hand, Swedish military veteran says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move will be viewed very positively by his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces officer and former politician, told Sputnik. If Ukraine fails to comply, it will be seen as the “bad guy,” according to the Swedish veteran.PEACE WAS NEVER THE OPTIONThe Easter truce by President Vladimir Putin is "a wonderful idea showing the commitment to peace that Russia has" and sends "the right message" to his US counterpart Donald Trump, Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Pentagon analyst, told Sputnik.There would be no surprise if the "dictatorship in effect in Kiev", led by Volodymyr Zelensky, rejects the truce, she notes: "It's disappointing, it's unfortunate, but it's also very predictable."UKRAINE REJECTS PEACEPresident Vladimir Putin's Easter ceasefire announcement is a signal that the Russians are ready for peace and the Ukrainians are not, Gilbert Doctorow, a Brussels-based analyst in international relations and Russian affairs, told Sputnik. "Putin's proposal was an excellent move by Russia," Doctorow notes, adding, however, that he is not expecting the Kiev regime to embrace the Moscow-proposed truce.ENDLESS WARSRussian President Vladimir Putin’s truce is “a signal of good will from Russia to Kiev and Washington,” retired French Army Colonel Alain Corvez told Sputnik. “I suspect Kiev will not agree as it does not want peace and its military defeat, with the support of stupid and perverse Europeans,” the French veteran says. Russia has repeatedly signaled its aim to achieve lasting peace and security in the region, including international recognition of its new territories in Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, Corvez underscores.WEAPONS FLOWRussia has once again demonstrated its willingness to negotiate and end the conflict, Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, told Sputnik. In contrast, "Ukraine is run by hardliners, and they’ve been under an illusion that they can achieve success because of all the weapons they’ve gotten from the West,” the analyst notes. “Until the spigot is turned off, Ukraine will also probably take a very hard-line approach at the negotiations,” Kuzmarov stresses, expressing doubts about the Kiev regime’s willingness to observe the truce.Ukraine conflict will end ON RUSSIA’S TERMSPresident Vladimir Putin's Easter truce announcement doesn’t change Russia’s conditions on the Ukraine conflict resolution, retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik. “Russia is not unreasonable. Russia is not unwilling to entertain the possibility of a ceasefire... But this temporary Easter ceasefire is, if you will, a gift by Vladimir Putin... as well as a message to Donald Trump. That Vladimir Putin is serious about bringing an end to the war, but it has to be done in the right way,” Johnson emphasized.

